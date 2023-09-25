SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left another man dead in Yankton over the weekend.

In Vermillion — police are investigating a sexual assault near the University of South Dakota campus that happened early Sunday morning.

A Clear Lake man is behind bars this morning, charged with a sex crime.

Vehicle thefts continue to be a growing crime in Sioux Falls. Police say the vast majority happen when people leave their keys in their cars or leave their doors unlocked.

A Sioux Falls girl is sharing her cancer story in honor of September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

The 437 Project raised just over $250,000 for the Helpline Center, which connects people with mental health resources.

Futurecast shows those scattered showers developing across our eastern counties again this afternoon. The cycle of scattered showers could once again develop in eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday.

