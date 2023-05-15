SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 15. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead near Plankinton.

2 killed in semi vs. vehicle crash near Plankinton

A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rock Valley, Iowa officials say.

18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

Starting Monday the City of Sioux Falls will begin its annual citywide hydrant flushing process.

Sioux Falls hydrant flushing begins Monday

All eyes are on Florida Governor Ron Desantis as he weighs a potential presidential run.

Less than a week after the policy known as “Title 42” ended…the situation along the southern border is much calmer than many expected.

Southwest border encounters see early drop following end of Title 42

The next front to watch will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures to the region by Friday.

Nice temperatures ahead; Rain chances later this week

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.