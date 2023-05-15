SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 15. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead near Plankinton.

A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rock Valley, Iowa officials say.

Starting Monday the City of Sioux Falls will begin its annual citywide hydrant flushing process.

All eyes are on Florida Governor Ron Desantis as he weighs a potential presidential run.

Less than a week after the policy known as “Title 42” ended…the situation along the southern border is much calmer than many expected.

The next front to watch will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures to the region by Friday.

