SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 27-year-old Brandon man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lincoln County.

A 34-year-old man is dead in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old, Carlos Castillo.

The FANFare bus will make stops in Brookings and Sioux Falls, before leaving for Frisco on Friday, January 5.

Apple Tree has announced that its west Sioux Falls location will remain open.

A Sioux Falls teen is using his love of filmmaking to tell the impactful story of his cousin, Lucy.

No snow is in the 7-day forecast right now. Day 8 or 9 could prove more interesting.

