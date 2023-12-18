SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 27-year-old Brandon man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lincoln County.

27-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Canton

A 34-year-old man is dead in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

Deadly wrong-way crash on I-90

Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old, Carlos Castillo.

Police in Sioux Falls search for missing teen

The FANFare bus will make stops in Brookings and Sioux Falls, before leaving for Frisco on Friday, January 5.

Ride with KELOLAND to the FCS National Championship

Apple Tree has announced that its west Sioux Falls location will remain open.

Apple Tree West to remain open

A Sioux Falls teen is using his love of filmmaking to tell the impactful story of his cousin, Lucy.

‘We Love Lucy’: A documentary of hope and love

 No snow is in the 7-day forecast right now. Day 8 or 9 could prove more interesting.

Brewing signs of rain and snow starting Christmas Eve

