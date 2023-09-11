SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash 2 miles west of Kimball Saturday evening.

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing in the Black Hills.

A 60-year-old Hayti man is dead after a farm accident nearly a week ago.

Several fire departments responded to a large fire at a business in Tea this weekend.

Since the arrests of multiple Proud Boys leaders, the extremist organization has shifted tactics for recruitment, which has also led to an increase in hate-related incidents across the country.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been sweeping the world and becoming a reality for many businesses and organizations.

Rain showers have departed much of KELOLAND after scattered activity on Sunday. We could see a few more showers later today in northeast SD.

