One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash 2 miles west of Kimball Saturday evening.

One dead in motorcycle rollover near Kimball

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing in the Black Hills.

1 killed, 1 injured in Black Hills UTV crash

A 60-year-old Hayti man is dead after a farm accident nearly a week ago.

Hayti man dead after farm accident

Several fire departments responded to a large fire at a business in Tea this weekend.

Multiple agencies battled fire at Tea Kitchen and Bath store Saturday

Since the arrests of multiple Proud Boys leaders, the extremist organization has shifted tactics for recruitment, which has also led to an increase in hate-related incidents across the country.

Researcher discusses changes in Proud Boys recruitment

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been sweeping the world and becoming a reality for many businesses and organizations.

AI education workshops coming to SD classrooms

Rain showers have departed much of KELOLAND after scattered activity on Sunday. We could see a few more showers later today in northeast SD.

Pleasant temperatures ahead with few chances of rain

