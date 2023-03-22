SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 22. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Three students were injured when a school bus rolled onto its side in Deuel County.

Authorities respond to bus crash in Deuel County

Despite last-minute negotiations that went into the evening Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District was unable to come to an agreement with the union representing thousands of its employees to avert a work stoppage.

LA schools strike begins; more than half a million students affected

Sources say the New York Grand jury investigating former President Trump is nearly done with its work, but there is no timeline for any announcements. For now, it’s a waiting game for Trump and various law enforcement agencies who are bracing for protests.

How Manhattan prosecutors’ ‘zombie’ case led to possible Trump indictment

Any bouts of “spring-like” weather will remain limited due to the big picture pattern across North America.

Chilly day ahead; Snow chances tonight southern KELOLAND

