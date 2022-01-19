Officials defend Ravnsborg crash investigation; Garretson man charged with rape of minor; stabbing suspect arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We have an update an animal cruelty case in Minnehaha County. Last summer, Jerry Smith, Jr. was arrested for stabbing and killing a mother dog and injuring her puppies in Colton.

One man is behind bars in Yankton County this morning after a stabbing sent another man to the hospital Monday night.

A 36-year-old Garretson man is facing a long list of charges including rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

With colder temperatures returning to KELOLAND, it’s crucial that everyone has warm winter clothing. The Presentation Sisters are partnering with several businesses for its annual “Warm A Neighbor” donation drive. You can drop off winter clothing to Hy-vee stores in Sioux Falls as well as Billion Automotive, Nyberg’s Ace, Dakota Workwear, and Coffea.

The Douglas School District in Box Elder is masking up after a rise in COVID-19 cases. Right now, 80 students and staff have active cases of COVID-19.

The House Select Committee on Investigation met Tuesday in Pierre where they heard testimony about the September 2020 crash that killed Joe Boever.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.