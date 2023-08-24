SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 24. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Two correctional officers at the South Dakota State Penitentiary were attacked by two inmates Thursday morning, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Authorities in Yankton are investigating a child’s death.

Donald Trump is set to turn himself in Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a county jail booking expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

Today is the last day of extreme heat. Afternoon temperatures are in the 80s and low 90s. There is thicker cloud cover in the southern half of KELOLAND, and under those clouds are a few rain showers.

