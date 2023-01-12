SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4.

Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.

The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three separate systems will be moving into the plains.

It’s been a hard winter so far for many of us, including tow truck drivers. Wednesday’s ice storm in the Twin cities made their job even harder.

Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.