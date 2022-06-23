SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the western part of the city. It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday near the Empire Mall.

State and local authorities have arrested a man for breaking into an Aberdeen home and raping someone over the weekend. Authorities tracked down the suspect and made an arrest early yesterday morning, following a stand off.

It’s an area steeped in Scandinavian history that includes a church built by Norwegian settlers and named after their hometown. Singsaas church and cemetery are on the historic registry and for decades area residents have maintained the grounds.

We have an update on a money laundering scheme that targeted several Sioux Falls Banks. We first told you about the investigation in April. At that point, three men were accused of defrauding more than a dozen banks and laundering the money.

There was a huge line of vehicles waiting to get into Yellowstone National Park as it reopened on Wednesday. Park managers raised the gates at three entrances for the first time since June 13th.

The James River in northern South Dakota is at moderate flood level, according to the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. Due to the high water levels, nearby towns are under a flood warning.

History was made on the Rosebud Indian Reservation this week. Janet Yellen’s visit was the first time a Treasury Secretary visited a tribal nation. Yellen made the visit to Rosebud to discuss how the American Rescue Plan money has helped the tribe’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the impeachment of the now former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, two law enforcement agencies are speaking out. They talked with KELOLAND news about how the process unfolded, and whether justice had been served.

The Tea High School will be expanding it’s facilities to make more room for students. On Tuesday, voters in Tea approved a $39 million bond. The money will be used to build 25 new classrooms, a fine arts theater, an attached auxiliary gym, a weight room and a wrestling room.

