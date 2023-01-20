SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City

A former Sioux Falls Police officer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday for sending sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a child.

Sentencing for former officer who admitted to attempted enticement of minor

Authorities are looking for a Clark County man in connection with a missing 9-year-old girl.

Arrest warrant for kidnapping issued for Clark County man

A camper and garage were engulfed in flames. The garage, camper, and a pickup were destroyed.

Garage, camper, pickup destroyed in Grant County fire

Snow piles are getting so high in some Sioux Falls neighborhoods, you need to stand on a ladder to look over them.

Sizing-up snowbanks

Cade Fredrickson is paying for his last semester of tuition, one snow flake at a time. He’s earned enough money this winter, $40 an hour scooping snow to complete his degree in health management.

Snow is like money falling from the sky

The National Music Museum is now open to the public and is celebrating a big anniversary.

National Music Museum celebrates 50 years

Following the Jackrabbits’ win over the Bison in the FCS National Championship, a new man will be taking charge of the team.

Stiegelmeier to retire, Rogers named head coach

Futurecast keeps us dry for the weekend. We’ll be challenged to clear the low clouds and fog, but we’ll hope for some intervals of sunshine. Temperatures will remain near seasonable levels.

Black ice and areas of fog in your Friday forecast

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.