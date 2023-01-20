SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.

A former Sioux Falls Police officer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday for sending sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a child.

Authorities are looking for a Clark County man in connection with a missing 9-year-old girl.

A camper and garage were engulfed in flames. The garage, camper, and a pickup were destroyed.

Snow piles are getting so high in some Sioux Falls neighborhoods, you need to stand on a ladder to look over them.

Cade Fredrickson is paying for his last semester of tuition, one snow flake at a time. He’s earned enough money this winter, $40 an hour scooping snow to complete his degree in health management.

The National Music Museum is now open to the public and is celebrating a big anniversary.

Following the Jackrabbits’ win over the Bison in the FCS National Championship, a new man will be taking charge of the team.

Futurecast keeps us dry for the weekend. We’ll be challenged to clear the low clouds and fog, but we’ll hope for some intervals of sunshine. Temperatures will remain near seasonable levels.

