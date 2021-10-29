Officer-involved shooting; ruling on ‘Implicated Individual’; 20,000 pumpkins from SDSU

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The suspect of a stabbing is dead following an officer-involved shooting. Thursday morning, police were called to a house near 13th Street and Garfield Avenue in Sioux Falls. Officers, the SWAT team and negotiators surrounded a house.

Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in central Sioux Falls

While a lot of officers had their guns drawn and focused on the house and the suspect, police were concerned about the surrounding area, where a lot of kids were on their way to school.

Kids were walking to school during armed standoff

The South Dakota Supreme Court says the public has the right to know about a high profile case involving an un-named person. But the documents remain sealed for now.

S.D. Supreme Court clears the way for ‘implicated individual’ to be named in sealed investigation

Students at Grandview Elementary school in Rapid City will be attending class remotely again today due to a staffing shortage caused by an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

‘It didn’t have to get to this point’: Rapid City mother speaks out about elementary school COVID-19 outbreak

SDSU’s Local Foods Education Center is donating 20,000 pumpkins this year to make sure kids in Brookings and surround communities all have the opportunity to get a pumpkin this season.

‘Everybody’s got to have a pumpkin’: How SDSU’s Local Foods Education Center is making that happen

When Halloween time rolls around in KELOLAND, some may start thinking about an infamous blizzard that happened on the holiday. About eight inches to a foot and a half of snow dropped in southeastern KELOLAND over a few days.

Legend of the Halloween blizzard of 1991

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 