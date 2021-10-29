Officer-involved shooting; ruling on ‘Implicated Individual’; 20,000 pumpkins from SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The suspect of a stabbing is dead following an officer-involved shooting. Thursday morning, police were called to a house near 13th Street and Garfield Avenue in Sioux Falls. Officers, the SWAT team and negotiators surrounded a house.

While a lot of officers had their guns drawn and focused on the house and the suspect, police were concerned about the surrounding area, where a lot of kids were on their way to school.

The South Dakota Supreme Court says the public has the right to know about a high profile case involving an un-named person. But the documents remain sealed for now.

Students at Grandview Elementary school in Rapid City will be attending class remotely again today due to a staffing shortage caused by an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

SDSU’s Local Foods Education Center is donating 20,000 pumpkins this year to make sure kids in Brookings and surround communities all have the opportunity to get a pumpkin this season.

When Halloween time rolls around in KELOLAND, some may start thinking about an infamous blizzard that happened on the holiday. About eight inches to a foot and a half of snow dropped in southeastern KELOLAND over a few days.

