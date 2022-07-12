SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was killed after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall of a home into the backyard and hitting a woman.

Officials in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a fire in the southern part of the city. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says crews were called to a building in the 400 block South University Street just before 7 a.m. Monday for reports of a basement fire.

A Sioux Falls man – accused of flashing a gun at Walmart – has a history of breaking the law. Police arrested Tanner Banks over the weekend at the Louise Avenue store. In court yesterday, an attorney said authorities also found meth and a used syringe in his car.

We’ve learned from a lieutenant with the Sioux Falls Police Department that there was a shooting involving an officer which took place near East Sixth Street and North Cleveland Avenue.

A news release from the City of Sioux Falls says that additional information will be provided on Tuesday.

The FCC has sent a cease-and-desist letter to South Dakota Telecom LLC because some illegal robocalls may be coming from the company. However, the company has ties elsewhere as well.

The Southeast Research Farm is welcoming visitors to learn more about the studies they are doing.

Corvettes will cruise into Sioux Falls tomorrow. Wednesday evening is Hot Summer Nights at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.