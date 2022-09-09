SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Attorney General’s Office says two Sioux Falls police officers were justified when they shot at a suspect back in July. The report says the two officers pulled a car over near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a revoked license.

A crash involving two large trucks left one man dead and another facing charges. A straight truck was traveling north, near Bowdle on Wednesday, when it ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi-truck.

A July arson case has turned into a homicide investigation, and the victim’s family is looking for answers. On July 17th, a fire was started in an apartment building on North Grange Avenue. 53-year-old Charice Admire was in that apartment and died the next day from her injuries. Her family has been dealing with that grief but, for her youngest son, it’s hard to get past the tragedy of her death.

People from around the world are reacting to the news of Queen Elizabeth the second’s death.

People in Aberdeen are getting a chance to meet the people growing their food. The third Field to Fork night is happening in Aberdeen this evening.

Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake in Day County.

