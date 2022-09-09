SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Attorney General’s Office says two Sioux Falls police officers were justified when they shot at a suspect back in July. The report says the two officers pulled a car over near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a revoked license.

July 11 officer-involved shooting justified, AG, DCI says

A crash involving two large trucks left one man dead and another facing charges. A straight truck was traveling north, near Bowdle on Wednesday, when it ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi-truck.

One person dead in semi-truck crash near Bowdle

A July arson case has turned into a homicide investigation, and the victim’s family is looking for answers. On July 17th, a fire was started in an apartment building on North Grange Avenue. 53-year-old Charice Admire was in that apartment and died the next day from her injuries. Her family has been dealing with that grief but, for her youngest son, it’s hard to get past the tragedy of her death.

Remembering Charice Admire

People from around the world are reacting to the news of Queen Elizabeth the second’s death.

'A symbol of unity': Reactions to the Queen's death

People in Aberdeen are getting a chance to meet the people growing their food. The third Field to Fork night is happening in Aberdeen this evening.

Building field to fork connections in Aberdeen

Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake in Day County.

Another Day County lake infested with zebra mussels

