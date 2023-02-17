SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s February 17 — Happy Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

State investigators say a Rapid City Police officer was justified in shooting a man last month in a neighborhood that’s been riddled with crime.

A Wagner man whose been behind bars since he was 19 years old went in front of the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Parole to plead his case for commutation.

A Howard man is behind bars this morning following a Valentine’s Day pursuit that went through two counties.

The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called to an area on South Highway 16 Thursday morning for a grass fire.

After six weeks and tens of thousands of loads of snow, crews are not done cleaning up after the January storms that dumped a lot of snow on Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls teenager has made a remarkable recovery considering where he was just a short time ago.

Two northeastern South Dakota communities came together last night at a basketball doubleheader to help raise money for student battling two types of leukemia.

Big changes are coming next week, specifically starting Tuesday and beyond. For KELOLAND, this means high chances of snow, wind, and much colder weather.

