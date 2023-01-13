SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting from last November, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.

A study from the Better Business Bureau says North American consumers lost hundreds of millions of dollars to online shopping scams last year.

Sioux Falls saw nearly two billion dollars in building projects this year. 18 of them were more than $20 million.

Jordan and Samantha Scott’s family were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. The award honors their hard work and dedication in the agricultural industry in Sioux Falls and the state as a whole.

Huset’s Speedway in Brandon is using the winter months to make repairs and upgrades to its suites.

Last week’s snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. That caused travel troubles for just about everyone. While some chose to stay home, that wasn’t an option for some people.

This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND.

