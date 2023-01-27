SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 27. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s office and DCI say a Sioux Falls Police Officer was justified in a shooting that injured two people.

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

South Dakota’s delegation is asking President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for two tribes.

The FDA has issued draft guidance to change its policies on donating blood, moving away from time-based deferrals for men who have sex with men.

The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society is officially dissolving.

Colder air will stick around into early next week. We’ll wait and see if we can get a little moderation here by the end of the 7 day forecast.

