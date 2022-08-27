SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has completed its report on the August 9th shooting that killed Jacob James in a Burger King parking lot.

Attorney General: Officers justified in August 9 shooting

The headstone of a young, southwest Minnesota girl was vandalized this week, leaving her family with many questions.

Family left confused after young daughter’s headstone is vandalized

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash south of Rapid City.

80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash

South Dakota trucking companies are hoping a new online training course will steer more people into the profession.

Steering future truckers online

After an active evening out west on Friday, we’ll start the weekend on a mainly quiet note. The break, however, may not last very long for portions of KELOLAND

Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, August 27

