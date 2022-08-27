SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has completed its report on the August 9th shooting that killed Jacob James in a Burger King parking lot.

The headstone of a young, southwest Minnesota girl was vandalized this week, leaving her family with many questions.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash south of Rapid City.

South Dakota trucking companies are hoping a new online training course will steer more people into the profession.

After an active evening out west on Friday, we’ll start the weekend on a mainly quiet note. The break, however, may not last very long for portions of KELOLAND

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters!