Officer-involved shooting; Fort Pierre fire; Raising money and growing sideburns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, November 29.

Sioux Falls Police say an officer fired their gun at a van that hit a patrol car and almost struck two officers. In a press release, Department Spokesperson Sam Clemens says an officer tried to pull a van over downtown just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A fire put crews in Central KELOLAND to work over the weekend. The assistant chief with the Fort Pierre Fire Department say firefighters were called to a home south of the Bad River around noon on Saturday.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned deadly on South Dakota roads. A 16-year-old boy died in a rollover Friday in Codington County.

You still have time to submit a name for a state snowplow. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding its second snowplow-naming contest through tomorrow. One plow in each of the department’s 12 areas will get a name.

Ronald McDonald House Charities are hoping to give the gift of warmth to families this winter through their pajama and slipper drive.

Another way people have been giving back to the community this month has been by growing facial hair, believe it or not. In an effort to raise awareness and money for the Operation Hope Fund, Sioux Falls City Councilor Marshall Selberg and others have been growing out their sideburns and pledging donations.

