SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, June 1.

South Dakota DCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Rapid City. The incident started around 4 a.m. Tuesday when an officer tried to pull over a car. The driver refused to stop and a chase followed.

Authorities are also investigating a serious crash near Reptile Gardens. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted this video of the scene to its Facebook page. In it, you can see one car off of the road, and another with heavy front-end damage.

Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Officials say the 11-year-old was last seen in the 600 block of Disk Drive around 8:45 last night.

Visitors at the Children’s museum in Brookings are getting the chance to learn more about dinosaurs today.

Midwest Honor Flight Mission 10 is heading to Washington D.C. today. KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is joining the veterans on their trip to the nation’s capitol. Here are some images and video that Dan has posted on social media. You can follow along with the veteran’s experiences throughout the day.

