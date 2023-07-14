SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 14. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

A man is behind bars following an officer-involved shooting that sent him to the hospital.

The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was widely opposed by Democrats, an unusual outcome for the annual legislation which routinely enjoys broad bipartisan support.

After today, Tuesday is our next chance for rain. This will happen with warmer temperatures and higher humidity.

