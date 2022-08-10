SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found.

The Department of Corrections is alerting the public that a high-risk inmate has been released from prison. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias is considered high-risk to re-offend.

With the hot, dry conditions, the drought continues to worsen west of Sioux Falls.

Many people travel great distances to attend the Sturgis motorcycle rally. That means there are bikes parked everywhere, including in front of Joseph Bryant’s house along Lazelle Street. But this year, the rally came a little too close for comfort.

So far, there have been 40 crashes during the Sturgis Rally — including two people who died. The Highway Patrol has arrested 31 people for felony drug charges.

Kids are logging plenty of miles swimming, biking, and running in advance of this Friday’s Youth Triathlon in Sioux Falls.

It was the homerun heard round the world. After 9-year-old Felix Carrier-Damen of Sioux Falls hit an in-the-park homerun, he later signed the ball and gave it to his grandpa, which was caught on video and caught grandpa off guard.

