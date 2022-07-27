SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.

A Redfield, South Dakota daycare provider, who pleaded guilty to child abuse, has received five years probation.

A human trafficking survivor says education is key in fighting the crime. Rebecca Cary is the founder of a Texas-based anti-human trafficking organization.

A Sioux Falls doctor says he is telling some of his patients to wait for a new COVID-19 vaccine that is expected to be given approval soon.

A 15-year-old kid is making a name for himself in the world of sprint car racing.

With the Sturgis Rally right around the corner, more motorcyclists are preparing to hit the road.

