A Pierre police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for DUI.

Pierre police officer arrested for DUI

A Hill City woman is behind bars after a traffic stop revealed drugs and a gun in the car.

Woman faces drug charges after Rapid City traffic stop

Eight people were arrested after a drug bust in Meade County over the weekend.

8 people arrested after Meade County drug bust

A circuit court judge has found that 8 horses and 2 donkeys were neglected by their owner Tamara Lile.

Animals to be re-home in neglect case, judge rules

Ruts, trenches and mud — those three words pretty much sum up what it’s like traveling on some township gravel roads right now due to all this freezing and melting snow.

Navigating treacherous gravel township roads

Monday night’s Sioux Falls School Board meeting was full of parents as well as current and former coaches and gymnasts there to back the sport.

Standing room only as supporters back gymnastics at SF school board meeting

Longtime Sioux Falls veterinarian Dr. Dayton Williams died over the weekend after being diagnosed with ALS in 2022. He was 62 years old.

Great Plains Zoo remembers beloved Sioux Falls veterinarian

Futurecast will bring some better weather today in the far south. Meanwhile, colder temperatures will quickly regroup in the northeast along with a quick shot at flurries or snow showers.

Weather Update; First 50s of 2023 coming for Sioux Falls this week

