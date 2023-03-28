SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Pierre police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for DUI.

A Hill City woman is behind bars after a traffic stop revealed drugs and a gun in the car.

Eight people were arrested after a drug bust in Meade County over the weekend.

A circuit court judge has found that 8 horses and 2 donkeys were neglected by their owner Tamara Lile.

Ruts, trenches and mud — those three words pretty much sum up what it’s like traveling on some township gravel roads right now due to all this freezing and melting snow.

Monday night’s Sioux Falls School Board meeting was full of parents as well as current and former coaches and gymnasts there to back the sport.

Longtime Sioux Falls veterinarian Dr. Dayton Williams died over the weekend after being diagnosed with ALS in 2022. He was 62 years old.

Futurecast will bring some better weather today in the far south. Meanwhile, colder temperatures will quickly regroup in the northeast along with a quick shot at flurries or snow showers.

