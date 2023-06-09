SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 9. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

A grand jury has indicted a nurse in Canton for allegedly stealing opioids from a medical facility.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered runaway.

The biggest change in traffic conditions due to the construction of a new John Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River is starting Monday in Pierre.

The Missouri River basin is seeing above-normal runoff, but even that is still leaving reservoirs on the main stem system well short of full.

We expect scattered thunderstorms today and tonight across much of KELOLAND. The general tendency is for more rain to regroup south of I-90 late Saturday and Saturday night.

