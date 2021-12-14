‘Not guilty’ plea entered for Castimore; decorating a veteran’s home; Bren to testify in Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney has not decided whether to pursue the death penalty in the case against Dylan Castimore.

A promotion by the Sioux Falls Stampede struck a nerve with some people. The team held a ‘Dash for Cash’ with 10 local teachers.

Happening today– the Dakota Memorial Ride will be stopping in Madison as part of the group’s annual journey across South Dakota and Minnesota.

A local veteran got a Christmas surprise this year. One morning a couple weeks ago, Douglas starr, who is a WWII and Korean War veteran, was sitting in his home when he saw two men laying out christmas lights and decorating his home.

First Responders in Rapid City are trying to make this Christmas season special for kids in the community. Last night, they went shopping to get presents for those who might not otherwise receive any. The Rapid City Fire Department posted this video of the event to its Twitter page.

South Dakota’s state legislature’s government operations and audit committee doesn’t usually receive a lot of attention, but Tuesday morning it will.

Sherry Bren, former director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification program, is scheduled to talk at the state legislature’s government operations and audit committee at 8:30 a.m.

