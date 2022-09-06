SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the northern part of the city.

The Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating a shooting death in Arlington, South Dakota.

A federal grand jury has indicted 28-year-old Jeremy Richards of Mission, South Dakota on charges of sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 21. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Department of Justice allege that Richards gave meth to a victim and sexually abused her when she was incapable of consent in August of 2021 in Todd County.

Huron Police are sending out a reminder to drivers after a crash near Memorial Park. The department says it happened while officers were helping with traffic control for the annual Andy’s Road Race.

The derecho that swept through KELOLAND on May 12 impacted communities big and small.

The Flower Shop in Sioux Falls is now open, making it the first medical marijuana dispensary in the city.

The need for food donations is on the rise in the Brookings community.

Coming up this afternoon– We are finally launching KELOLAND News First@4. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information. Don Jorgensen and Kelli Volk will be anchoring while Meteorologist Adam Rutt will be watching the weather and tracking storms.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.