SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March 3.

Governor Kristi Noem hasn’t given up on a plan to reduce the tax on groceries in South Dakota. She says no one should take for granted that she will sign a budget that doesn’t contain a food tax reduction.

A bill that would ban using state funding to hold drag shows in South Dakota is officially dead in the state legislature.

South Dakota Democratic lawmakers and the Oglala Sioux Tribe are voicing their frustrations that a bill to create an Indian Child Welfare Task Force failed in the House.

As friends and family gather to pay their respects to former South Dakota Representative Jack Billion today, the flags will fly at half-staff at the state capitol.

Former NBA player and South Dakota native, Mike Miller has another ‘Let If Fly’ sports bar and restaurant in the works.

Several bald eagles have been flocking to a location by the Klondike Dam southwest of Larchwood this week.

UND players made a stop at Terry Redlin Elementary Thursday morning ahead of the Summit League Championships.

This year’s tournament looks a little different than in years past. An extra day off games has been added so it will tip off at 12:30 this afternoon.

Blowing and drifting snow looks likely in Aberdeen and Watertown, with 4-8″ looking very possible.

