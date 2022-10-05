SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Crews respond to house fire near Downtown

Two people are facing drug charges after two separate incidents in Roberts County Monday night.

Two face drug charges after separate incidents

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer looked into the national donors for Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign.

Noem taps national donors to boost SD re-election run

A kidney donor and recipient are celebrating a lifesaving procedure three months after the surgery.  KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt previews tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.

A life-saving kidney transplant

While Hurricane Ian may be thousands of miles away, the local red cross here in Sioux Falls is still able to help.

Red Cross in Sioux Falls helps with Hurricane Ian efforts