SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend.

Hundreds of pages of confidential documents in an ethics investigation into Governor Kristi Noem are now public.

South Dakota voters will decide in this fall’s election whether or not they want recreational marijuana legal in the state for people who are at least 21-years-old.

Midwest Honor Flight Mission 12 took of from Sioux Falls to Washington D.C. this morning. 84 veterans will be on board.

Fans of Augustana football can watch the Vikings play Bemidji State live on KELOXTRA and The CW of the Black Hills as well as a livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Hundreds of people are expected to close out summer along Humboldt’s main street today.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters!