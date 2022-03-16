SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The National Park Service has once again denied Governor Kristi Noem’s request for July fireworks over Mount Rushmore.

A series of billboards attacking South Dakota legislators are now part of an investigation according to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney.

A 31-year old Sturgis man is facing charges accused of robbing a bank.

Sioux Falls Police say hit and run incidents are common and more are happening each year.

As you get ready to head out the door, we want to warn you about two houses that will be on the move in Sioux Falls this morning.

Coming up at the top of the hour, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will give his state of the city address.

The St. Patricks Day parade is returning to Sioux Falls this year.

As the SDSU Men and USD Women hit the road for the NCAA Tournament, KELOLAND Sports has you covered.

