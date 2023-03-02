SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Business leaders from the tri-state region gathered in Dakota Dunes Wednesday to hear South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speak.

On Friday, flags will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in honor of former Representative Jack Billion.

Futurecast shows the 40s returning to western SD today, with 20s and 30s in the east. A few passing snow showers may return to western KELOLAND tomorrow as temperatures to “near normal” ranges for many areas.

One man from Brookings was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday.

Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Isaiah Love is classified as a runaway. He is around 5’8″, 135lbs and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

An alcohol avoidance program in South Dakota is showing signs of success.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked briefly Thursday in the highest-level in-person talks between the two countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.