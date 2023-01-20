SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday.

Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee.

The South Dakota D-C-I is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe versus Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that made abortion rights the law of the land.

That ruling stood for 49 years until the Supreme Court overturned the ruling last summer.

A majority of lawmakers in the South Dakota senate believes the state Department of Health should no longer decide the conditions that qualify a patient for medical-marijuana use.

In the coming days, the senate will debate whether non-residents should pay $50 for a decal that would allow them to operate their off-road vehicles on the state’s public roadways.

Cold air will stay away much of next week. The pattern will start featuring a NW flow, so we will watch for any wind chances that develop toward the end of next week.

