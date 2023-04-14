SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 14. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

South Dakota gun owners will soon have another protection.

The State of South Dakota has approved $60 million dollars to build a new women’s prison in Rapid City, as well as $271 million dollars to start the process of replacing the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The jury convicted 22-year-old James Hanapel on Thursday.

Some good news and bad news in Friday’s flooding update in the Watertown area.

Jack Teixeira, the suspected leaker of hundreds of Pentagon records, was charged Friday with violating the Espionage Act and another statute that prohibits the unauthorized removal of classified documents.

The city of Minneapolis agreed Thursday to pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used the same move to kill George Floyd.

After having strong southerly winds in southeastern KELOLAND the past couple of days, winds will become northerly. The north winds will bring in much cooler air as highs retreat to the 30s and 40s for Saturday.

