SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The mother of two boys hurt in a home explosion southeast of Fort Pierre says her sons are in stable condition at a burn center in St. Paul.

Governor Kristi Noem says higher education is in a state of crisis.

The collaboration of several law enforcement agencies in South Dakota helped authorities arrest a 25-year-old Huron man for rape.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis formally announced his campaign for U.S. President this week. Two South Dakota Republican federal lawmakers have already announced their support for a different candidate.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the federal Government’s authority regarding the Clean Water Act.

Expect more summer-like weather the next several days in KELOLAND. The Memorial Day Weekend forecast will certainly feel warm, with highs mainly in the 80s.

Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy.

