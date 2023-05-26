SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The mother of two boys hurt in a home explosion southeast of Fort Pierre says her sons are in stable condition at a burn center in St. Paul.

Update on kids recovering after Fort Pierre home explosion

Governor Kristi Noem says higher education is in a state of crisis.

Noem starts ‘whistleblower hotline’ for South Dakota universities

The collaboration of several law enforcement agencies in South Dakota helped authorities arrest a 25-year-old Huron man for rape.

25-year-old Huron man arrested for Sioux Falls rape

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis formally announced his campaign for U.S. President this week. Two South Dakota Republican federal lawmakers have already announced their support for a different candidate.

Scott picks up 2 SD endorsements

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to limit the federal Government’s authority regarding the Clean Water Act.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley: ‘Good decision allowing states to determine how to manage their waterways’

Expect more summer-like weather the next several days in KELOLAND. The Memorial Day Weekend forecast will certainly feel warm, with highs mainly in the 80s.

Warm and summer-like weather for the Memorial Day Weekend

Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy.

Police respond to shooting in Rapid City neighborhood

