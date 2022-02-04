SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are looking for the people who crashed a car into a mobile home, setting it on fire.

A recent investigation in Rapid City led police to a “wide variety” of stolen items.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg insists he did nothing wrong when he asked what authorities could find on his phone during the investigation of his 2020 fatal car crash.

A controversial bill in the South Dakota Legislature has been signed into law by Governor Kristi Noem.

A record number of new international students arrived on the Augustana University campus this week.

Game, Fish, and Parks is attempting to get kids hooked on ice fishing.