SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday, February 4.

Sioux Falls police are looking for the people who crashed a car into a mobile home, setting it on fire.

Fire ignites after car crashes into Sioux Falls home

A recent investigation in Rapid City led police to a “wide variety” of stolen items.

Stolen guns, cars recovered by Rapid City police

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg insists he did nothing wrong when he asked what authorities could find on his phone during the investigation of his 2020 fatal car crash.

South Dakota AG insists no wrongdoing during crash probe

A controversial bill in the South Dakota Legislature has been signed into law by Governor Kristi Noem.

Noem signs transgender athlete bill into law

A record number of new international students arrived on the Augustana University campus this week.

Augustana reports record number of new international students

Game, Fish, and Parks is attempting to get kids hooked on ice fishing.

GFP attempts to hook kids on ice fishing