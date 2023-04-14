SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem took her fight to protect your right to bear arms to the national stage. During a speech at the National NRA convention, she signed an executive order, which will take effect immediately.

A federal jury has found an airman who worked at Ellsworth Air Force Base guilty of attempted enticement of a minor.

Water is expected to keep rising on Lake Kampeska.

As of Friday morning, Lake Kampeska was three feet over full and is currently rising at a rate of 12-15 inches per day. The lake is expected to crest this weekend at 50 inches over full.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has banned all open burning in the state as part of declaring a state emergency.

Officials in Monona County, Iowa, are urging residents to prepare for evacuations due to the second large grass fire in the county this week. Officials are still currently fighting to get the fire contained.

