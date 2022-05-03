SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That’s according to a Politico report released Monday.

Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that if the report is true, she will immediately call for a special session to guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life.

We are learning more about the charges against a Sioux Falls man, wanted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. 32-year-old Chancellor Eagle Sr. is wanted on a list of charges, including Aggravated Assault and Abuse or cruelty to a Child. According to court papers, Eagle is accused of beating his 23-year old girlfriend multiple times in February.

Sioux Falls police say speed could have been a factor in a deadly crash involving a teenage driver. The Friday afternoon crash closed down a portion of Southeastern Avenue between 57th Street and 69th Street.

Farmers and ranchers got some much needed rain over the weekend. The Dakota Lakes Research Farm saw almost two inches. While it is not enough to end the drought, it is a good start.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.