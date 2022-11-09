SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.

Constitutional Amendment D was passed, which expands medicare access to adults between 18 and 65 with incomes below 138% of the federal poverty level. 56% of people voted for Amendment D.

Initiated Measure 27, which sought to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota did not fare as well as Amendment D, failing with 53% of South Dakotans rejecting the measure.

The man accused of a Yankton murder is back in South Dakota this morning. Authorities booked Trevor Harrison into the Yankton County jail late Tuesday afternoon. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state.

Stores in downtown Sioux Falls are getting ready for holiday shoppers.

The city of Sioux Falls is moving ahead with plans to sell the downtown parking ramp on 10th street.

