SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here's KELOLAND On The Go with all you need in the latest news and weather to start your day on Monday, June 27.

Gov. Kristi Noem says she will ban telemedicine appointments with abortion care providers who prescribe pills online. Noem discussed abortion in a Face the Nation interview on Sunday morning.

The South Dakota Republican party has filled out its lineup of statewide offices ahead of the November election.

Emergency workers rescued two hikers in the Little Devil’s Tower trailhead area on Friday, June 24, the Custer County Search and Rescue Team said in Facebook post.

42-year-old Justin Douglas Brende is charged with receipt and distribution of child porn. He has pleaded not guilty.

Century Theaters East at Dawley Farms in Sioux Falls is now offering movies in Spanish.

De Smet is most famous for its pioneer history as told by Laura Ingalls Wilder. While visitors are able to visit and walk around many of the history landmarks they’ve read about, there’s one that is currently inaccessible, Silver Lake.

It’s going to get warmer.

