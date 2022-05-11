SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An Irene, South Dakota man is facing a long list of charges after a pursuit in Lincoln County.

A man who admitted to killing his pregnant fiancée in 1994 is up for parole. While behind bars, Joaquin Ramos got his bachelor’s degree and was working on getting his master’s for counseling.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections parole board is meeting again today. One on the cases they will be looking at dates back to 1988. 57-year-old Troy Haase is serving 100 years behind bars for Kidnapping and Rape for abducting a woman during her evening walk in Sioux Falls.

A decision on South Dakota’s new abortion pill rule is on hold until the Supreme Court decides whether to overturn Roe v Wade. The executive order would require people to make three visits to a physician to receive the medication necessary to end their pregnancy.

Ceramic poppies can now be seen at the Brandon Veterans memorial, thanks to local middle schoolers.

And if you plan on traveling on Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls this morning, you may want to take a different route.The Cliff Avenue Reconstruction Project begins today. Work will be done on a portion of the road south of Lincoln High School from 49th to 56th Streets. In a little over two weeks, the road will be entirely shut down to traffic until the end of August.

