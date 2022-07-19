SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Representative Jamie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux Falls who is challenging Kristi Noem in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, has released seven pieces of legislation. He says they were set to be a part of a special legislative session on abortion.

Meanwhile, Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign recently ran social media ads targeted at out-of state residents. Her “Saddle Up” video drew viewers in Ohio, Nevada, New Hampshire and several other states.

A 27-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of threatening five people, including three children, with a gun.

Tribal officials on the Pine Ridge Reservation are investigating a homicide. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to an assault report in Pine Ridge Village. That’s when they found the body of Maria Makes Him First of Oglala, South Dakota.

Sioux Falls police ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night. Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old.

