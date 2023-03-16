SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 16. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The wet, heavy snow and rain is creating dangerous driving conditions across eastern South Dakota this afternoon.

Much colder air is coming for the weekend. Wind chills should stay below zero much of the weekend in eastern KELOLAND.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a suspect wanted for rape.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Several fire crews responded to a structure fire in Vermillion early this morning.

The Pentagon has released new video showing a Russian jet harassing and then causing an American drone to crash into the Black Sea near the border of Russia and Ukraine.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.