SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

With more than a foot of snow in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND street departments from Yankton to Mitchell to Sioux Falls are dealing with heavy snowfall.

Snow removal companies have been working around the clock for nearly a month with these continued snow storms.

Dealing with a broken refrigerator, a stolen car and a flooded office apartment is enough to make anyone stress out. For one family in Parkston, though, that all happened in the time span of one week.

If you love burgers, you’ll have plenty to choose from in downtown Sioux Falls this month.

Conditions continue to deteriorate in southeastern KELOLAND this morning as heavy snow rates of 1-3″ per hour move across the region.

