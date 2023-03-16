SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Another winter storm is forecast to move across parts of South Dakota Thursday. Rain, freezing rain, and blowing snow are all showing up on the radar early this morning in KELOLAND.

The snow has moved out of eastern KELOLAND, but there are still snow showers in the Black Hills. Winds are strong out of the north and they will continue tonight, tomorrow, and into Saturday as well.

Crews in Vermillion responded to a fire at a church early Thursday morning.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Des Moines Thursday. This is her first trip to Iowa since taking office.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.

