SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 1. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is hosting its first major traveling art exhibit in five years.

Sioux Falls is currently home to famous artwork

In Sioux Falls, two popular ice cream shops opened Wednesday. 

2 B&G Milkyway locations now open

There is a no travel advisory for much of Northeast and Central KELOLAND.

No travel advised in NE, Central KELOLAND

The pattern next week could be active at times as the next chance of snow arrives late Sunday into Monday. The month of March is known as a volatile month, so we carefully watch each passing system. We still think colder air is in the works by the middle of the month.

Tracking the first winter storm of March; Quiet start to the weekend

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.