SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 1. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls is hosting its first major traveling art exhibit in five years.

In Sioux Falls, two popular ice cream shops opened Wednesday.

There is a no travel advisory for much of Northeast and Central KELOLAND.

The pattern next week could be active at times as the next chance of snow arrives late Sunday into Monday. The month of March is known as a volatile month, so we carefully watch each passing system. We still think colder air is in the works by the middle of the month.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.