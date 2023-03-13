SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Authorities say another gas meter buried in snow played a role in a house explosion along Lake Madison this weekend.

This weekend’s freezing and thawing of the snow is creating icy conditions on the roads across KELOLAND.

Partly cloudy skies stick around as we head into the evening and through the night. While the wind did back off a bit today, that break will be short-lived. Winds pick up overnight into early Tuesday, especially west of the James River.

15 students in the Sioux Falls School District will take the stage later this month for a TEDx Youth event.

A local organization that lends toys to young children is moving into a new space.

