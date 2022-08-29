SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a Sunday morning assault in a west-side parking lot that sent a person to the hospital.

Firefighters in western KELOLAND were kept busy over the weekend with a Sunday morning house fire. The call came in just after midnight to the 4700 block of Greenfield Lane in Rapid Valley, east of Rapid City.

A teenager will be in court in Rapid City later this morning to see if he should still be tried in adult court for a deadly shooting last year.

Then tomorrow, the man charged in the death of an elderly Rapid City woman will also appear in court.

It’s been over a week since Tunis Lomax was shot and killed. His widow says the Sioux Falls Police Department has yet to make an arrest.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office tells KELOLAND News that a 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an alleged hit-and-run early Thursday morning in Dell Rapids.

If you plan on attending football games this fall at SDSU, you will be able to buy a beer or seltzer thanks to a new board of regents policy implemented in June.

The pollinator plot at the arc of dreams began just a few years ago, but really began taking off this year, as the native pollinator plants grew and brought life to the space.