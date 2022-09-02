SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Our KELOLAND pet food drive is going on right now outside of our studio in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls public high schools are competing for a prize, while also giving back to the community.

This year, there are some exciting new things to see across the South Dakota state fairgrounds, specifically as you get close to the midway.

Another act with local roots will take over the Levitt stage in Sioux Falls. Kory and the Fireflies will play Saturday night.

Sioux Falls Police are encouraging parents to talk with their children about ways to stay safe to and from school.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Sioux Falls had its first homicides of the year and there are still no answers or arrests.

A man is behind bars this morning, accused of killing a woman in Pennington County.