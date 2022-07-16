SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, July 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota legislature will not hold a special session on abortion, after all.

We’re learning new information about the two men charged in connection with Thursday’s high-speed pursuit that crossed three counties in South Dakota and involved gunfire. Authorities say 40-year-old James Lanpher was the driver and 45-year-old Bonner Juel was a passenger.

Shootings involving Sioux Falls police are becoming more common. There have been three officer-involved shootings in the last month and six since last November.

Showers and isolated thundershowers are moving through central KELOLAND Saturday morning.

