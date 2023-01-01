SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!

It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a serious New Year’s Eve crash south of Sioux Falls.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly weekend rollover in Rapid City.

Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them firing shots in the air before running off.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health welcomed the new year by hosting a sobriety Wacipi Saturday night.

Snow begins to spread into western KELOLAND late Sunday and through Monday. Further east, we may see a mix of wintry weather at first before switching to snow later on Monday.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

