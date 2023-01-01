SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a serious New Year’s Eve crash south of Sioux Falls.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly weekend rollover in Rapid City.

Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them firing shots in the air before running off.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health welcomed the new year by hosting a sobriety Wacipi Saturday night.

Snow begins to spread into western KELOLAND late Sunday and through Monday. Further east, we may see a mix of wintry weather at first before switching to snow later on Monday.

